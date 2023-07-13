Why Mushroom Leather (and Other New Materials) Are Struggling to Scale

The Business of Fashion
Leather alternatives have been boosted as eco-innovation and dismissed as mere plastic, but the truth is more complicated than that and demands clearer marketing to avoid misleading consumers.
For the first time, brands including Stella McCartney, Balenciaga and Hermès are bringing products made of buzzy mushroom-based materials to market, a critical test for whether the next-generation fabrics could one day hit the mainstream.
A grim economic climate has tempered enthusiasm for risky investments, but fashion companies and executives like H&M, Kering and Stella McCartney still see opportunity in start-ups pursuing sustainability solutions.
Oritain has carved out a leading position helping brands and the US government detect the origin of commodities like cotton, coffee and leather. Investors are betting tightening regulation will turbocharge growth.
The Zara owner outlined plans to expand resale and increase its use of next generation and recycled materials, part of efforts to meet an updated target to halve emissions by 2030.
Last week, Allbirds unveiled what it labels ‘the world’s first zero-carbon shoe.’ It’s a bold claim that puts the brand on the frontlines of one of fashion’s most fraught sustainability debates.
Millions of trees are felled to make viscose rayon, but two new eco-friendly options are being produced at a commercial scale.