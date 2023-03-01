Textile-to-Textile Recycling Company Circ Closes $25 Million Investment

The Business of Fashion
A group of 20 garment-worker unions and two labour-rights groups have filed a complaint alleging the sportswear giant’s treatment of workers and unpaid wages violate OECD guidelines for responsible business conduct.
A Reuters investigation found some shoes meant for recycling in Singapore ended up in shops in Indonesia, where it is illegal to import second-hand clothing.
Calling out the industry’s environmental footprint and the true cost of making clothes has touched off a complex and heated debate about the accessibility and affordability of lower-impact fashion.
Lenzing’s VP of global textiles business, Florian Heubrandner, and Future Fabrics Expo founder, Nina Marenzi, share insights into the moral and financial imperatives of addressing fashion’s waste problem.