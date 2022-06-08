default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Sustainability

Resale and Rental Companies Band Together to Lobby for Circular Fashion Policies

Inside The RealReal store in San Francisco. Getty Images.
By

The RealReal, Rent the Runway, ThredUp and Fashionphile are among the 11 founding members of The American Circular Textiles (ACT) policy group announced Wednesday, which aims to develop and shape policies to support textile recycling and recovery in the US.

The formation of ACT, also spearheaded by the Circular Services Group (CSG) and Resource Recycling Systems (RRS), comes as the fashion industry is attracting growing regulatory scrutiny, a shift that also opens the conversation for polices that could support efforts to establish a more sustainable and responsible system.

The policy group said it will produce a position paper for lawmakers about scaling the circular economy this year. It also plans to bring other relevant companies, organisations and agencies into the fold and will open up to other key circular fashion players, such as textile recyclers, in 2023.

Learn more:

New York Fashion Act to Test Brands’ Appetite for Sustainability Regulation

Stella McCartney is among the backers of a new bill introduced in New York that could step up disclosure and due diligence requirements for brands operating in the key market.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
The BoF Sustainability Masterclass Series
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
The BoF Sustainability Masterclass Series