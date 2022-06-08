Resale and Rental Companies Band Together to Lobby for Circular Fashion Policies

The RealReal, Rent the Runway, ThredUp and Fashionphile are among the 11 founding members of The American Circular Textiles (ACT) policy group announced Wednesday, which aims to develop and shape policies to support textile recycling and recovery in the US.

The formation of ACT, also spearheaded by the Circular Services Group (CSG) and Resource Recycling Systems (RRS), comes as the fashion industry is attracting growing regulatory scrutiny, a shift that also opens the conversation for polices that could support efforts to establish a more sustainable and responsible system.

The policy group said it will produce a position paper for lawmakers about scaling the circular economy this year. It also plans to bring other relevant companies, organisations and agencies into the fold and will open up to other key circular fashion players, such as textile recyclers, in 2023.

