Sustainable Apparel Coalition CEO Amina Razvi to Step Down

The executive, who helmed the organisation through a greenwashing controversy centred on its sustainability tools, will step down on Dec. 29.
Sustainable Apparel Coalition CEO Amina Razvi.
Amina Razvi will step down as CEO of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition on Dec. 29. (Fernando Aguila)
The Sustainable Apparel Coalition said Wednesday that its CEO, Amina Razvi, will depart the flagship industry sustainability initiative on Dec. 29.

The organisation has yet to identify a successor for the executive, who led organisation through a greenwashing controversy focused on its widely used suite of sustainability tools.

Razvi will continue to work with the board and global team through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition, the organisation said.

What’s Next for Fashion’s Most Controversial Sustainability Tool?

After the SAC’s Higg Index became a central focus for greenwashing allegations, the trade group commissioned an independent review. Its recommendations include scrapping a stand-alone materials assessment and more work to improve the data.

Sarah Kent
Sarah Kent

Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.

What’s Blocking the Rise of More Sustainable Materials?

Weaker-than-expected demand for Swedish textile recycler Renewcell’s first commercial volumes of recycled cellulose pulp has sent the company’s stock price plummeting and highlighted broader hurdles challenging efforts to lessen fashion’s environmental footprint.

