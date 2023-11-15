Sustainable Apparel Coalition CEO Amina Razvi to Step Down

The Sustainable Apparel Coalition said Wednesday that its CEO, Amina Razvi, will depart the flagship industry sustainability initiative on Dec. 29.

The organisation has yet to identify a successor for the executive, who led organisation through a greenwashing controversy focused on its widely used suite of sustainability tools.

Razvi will continue to work with the board and global team through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition, the organisation said.

What’s Next for Fashion’s Most Controversial Sustainability Tool?

After the SAC’s Higg Index became a central focus for greenwashing allegations, the trade group commissioned an independent review. Its recommendations include scrapping a stand-alone materials assessment and more work to improve the data.