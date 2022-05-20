UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Meet With Fashion Industry

The British Fashion Council and Prime Minister issued an invite to a June 8 event at 10 Downing Street, to “celebrate sustainable fashion.” The BFC declined to provide further detail on what the event will entail.

The BFC has previously hosted events at 10 Downing Street, the UK Prime Minister’s abode. Its most recent event there, held in February 2020, celebrated the launch of the Institute of Positive Fashion’s Global Initiatives Map, a database of sustainability and social responsibility initiatives around the world.

In September 2018, Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May hosted a London Fashion Week cocktail reception with the BFC, at a time when the unclear outcomes of Brexit still loomed large for the industry.

Learn more:

London’s Creatives Confront a New Era of Isolation

Brexit and Covid-19 have proved a double blow for the fashion capital. Some creatives are localising production, while others are looking outside the UK for solutions.