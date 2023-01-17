Vivienne Westwood’s Foundation Launches

The Vivienne Foundation, a non-profit company first established by the late fashion designer in 2019, is launching this week following Westwood’s death in late December. The purpose of the foundation is to continue the legacy of Westwood’s activism and impact under four pillars: halt climate change, stop war, defend human rights and protest capitalism. It will work with NGOs and other partners to raise awareness and tackle projects surrounding those objectives.

Outside of her illustrious fashion career, Westwood was a dedicated activist, including serving as a trustee for human rights organisations Liberty and Reprieve, campaigning on behalf of Amnesty International and acting as an ambassador for Greenpeace.

