Vivienne Westwood’s Foundation Launches

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
FibreTrace seeks to accelerate the fashion and textile industries’ sustainability efforts by democratising access to its digital transparency and traceability tool, FibreTrace Mapped, for brands, manufacturers and farmers alike. BoF learns more.
With purchasing practices that undercut the cost of production, big brands are shortchanging workers and undermining their own commitments to operate more responsibly, according to a new study.
New transparency requirements in France are testing big brands from Louis Vuitton to Zara as they prepare for an oncoming wave of sustainability regulation.
The State of Fashion 2023 explores steps brands can take to help avoid greenwashing amid incoming regulatory requirements targeting misleading sustainability communications.