Sustainability

Vivienne Westwood’s Foundation Launches

OXFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: In this image released on December 2nd, Dame Vivienne Westwood speaks during BoF VOICES 2021 at Soho Farmhouse on December 01, 2021 in Oxfordshire, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for BoF VOICES)
Vivienne Westwood's foundation launches. (Samir Hussein)
By

The Vivienne Foundation, a non-profit company first established by the late fashion designer in 2019, is launching this week following Westwood’s death in late December. The purpose of the foundation is to continue the legacy of Westwood’s activism and impact under four pillars: halt climate change, stop war, defend human rights and protest capitalism. It will work with NGOs and other partners to raise awareness and tackle projects surrounding those objectives.

Outside of her illustrious fashion career, Westwood was a dedicated activist, including serving as a trustee for human rights organisations Liberty and Reprieve, campaigning on behalf of Amnesty International and acting as an ambassador for Greenpeace.

Learn more:

Vivienne Westwood’s Climate SOS

In the first session of BoF’s VOICES 2021 gathering, speakers including Vivienne Westwood and Janaya Future Khan addressed the climate crisis, stakeholder capitalism, what activism really means and more.

In This Article
Topics

