Zalando, Yoox Net-a-Porter and About You Launch Climate Strategy Platform for Brands

Working with sustainability consultancy Quantis, the three online fashion retailers will offer a free service to help brands they stock measure greenhouse emissions, set reduction targets and submit them to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for approval.

The project launches as a pilot with a select number of brands in autumn this year, becoming available to all eligible brands in 2023. It comes amid a time crunch for fashion companies to make good on their climate commitments and reduce emissions in key parts of their businesses and supply chains. By 2025, both Zalando and About You aim to have have 90 percent of brand partners and suppliers (by emissions) set approved science-based targets, while Yoox Net-a-Porter-owner Richemont has committed to do the same for 20 percent of suppliers.

