Technology

Carrera ‘Smart’ Glasses Set for US Launch by Safilo and Amazon

Italy’s Safilo and Amazon said on Wednesday they were launching new Carrera-branded “smart” glasses which employ Alexa technology and will be sold in the US market.

The companies said in a statement that the new glasses would offer the wearer up to six hours of continuous media playback or continuous talk time on a full battery charge.

They said the glasses direct sound to the ears without covering them while minimising what others can hear.

“We are very proud to cooperate with Amazon on this innovative project, offering our Italian design and the unique style of Carrera Eyewear,” said Angelo Trocchia, chief executive of Safilo Group.

By Francesca Piscioneri; Editors: Gavin Jones and Alexander Smith

Learn more:

Facebook and Ray-Ban Release Smart Glasses

The companies debuted the product, called Ray-Ban Stories, on Thursday. It retails for $299 and is for sale at both Ray-Ban stores and on its website. The product is available in the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and Italy.

