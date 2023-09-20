Carrera ‘smart’ glasses set for US launch by Safilo and Amazon.

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The data and technology business has developed proprietary tools that allow analysis of customer engagement, marketing strategies and lifetime value, working with the likes of The Economist, MyTheresa and Diageo. BoF speaks to Good Growth’s CEO and co-founder to learn more.
The sneaker brand has faced challenges in the year since it launched a 3D online space and introduced NFT-linked sneakers, but it sees a long-term opportunity ahead in virtual goods and experiences, including a chance to make them a significant part of its business.
The company, which rolled out its Shop feature to all US users this week, is banking on its powerful algorithm to help it succeed where Instagram and others have failed by delivering a constant stream of products along with its targeted content into users’ feeds.
The buzzy brand, which used the technology to help design the collection it showed at New York Fashion Week, appears to be the first to use it to create physical runway looks, or at least the first to acknowledge it.