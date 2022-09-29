default-output-block.skip-main
Technology

Gucci Names New CEO of its Vault and Metaverse Ventures

Robert Triefus will be charged with finding new opportunities to expand Gucci’s presence in online spaces such as gaming.
Gucci garden Roblox Robert Triefus
Robert Triefus. Gucci Garden on Roblox. (Gucci | Roblox.)
By

Robert Triefus will add the duties to his current role as senior vice president, corporate and brand strategy, and succeeds Nicolas Oudinot.

Triefus will be charged with finding new opportunities to expand Gucci’s presence in online spaces such as gaming. His responsibilities include defining and scaling Gucci’s metaverse and gaming strategies, as well as overseeing Vault, an experimental online space launched in September 2021 that Gucci uses to showcase everything from NFTs to vintage pieces and exclusive capsule collections. He reports directly to Gucci president and chief executive Marco Bizzarri.

Gucci has been among the most active fashion brands exploring the worlds of gaming and web3. It has released NFTs in collaboration with toy maker Superplastic and the narrative NFT project 10KTF, and in May debuted a permanent space in the popular gaming platform Roblox. Triefus has been integral in the brand’s test-and-learn approach, having worked closely with the teams involved in those projects.

As part of the shift in roles, Micael Barilaro has been named vice president of metaverse ventures. Previously he was Gucci’s new businesses gaming & collectables director.

Digital Fashion & Avatars Decoded

Learn more:

How To Seize Fashion’s Gaming Opportunity

Vans, Balenciaga and Benefit Cosmetics are among the brands tapping the multi-billion-dollar video gaming industry with strategies aimed at generating buzz and fostering community.

