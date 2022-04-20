default-output-block.skip-main
Technology

Hermès Considers Using the Metaverse for Communications

Hermès is considering using the metaverse for communications.
Hermès is considering using the metaverse for communications. (Shutterstock)
Hermès is considering using the metaverse for communications although the maker of Birkin bags and other luxury goods remains focused on craftsmanship, executive chairman Axel Dumas told shareholders on Wednesday.

“We are curious and interested” about the metaverse, he said, adding it could be a good communications tool.

At Wednesday’s annual shareholder meeting, executives signalled plans to maintain a long-term view for production and other strategies, after family shareholders voted to block 54 percent of Hermès capital, held by the holding company H51, until at least 2041.

By Mimosa Spencer; Editor: Edmund Blair

