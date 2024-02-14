NYC Sues Social Media Platforms Over Teen Mental-Health Concern

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
London Fashion Week will showcase a host of AI-generated outfits and industry insiders have expressed a growing optimism about what the technology can do for the sector.
There is less than a week left to purchase your Early Bird ticket to join us at The Times Center, New York on March 22, 2024 for the BoF Professional Summit – New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds.
US consumer spending across online luxury sellers like Farfetch, Matches and Net-a-Porter suffered sustained declines throughout 2023. The question is whether the downturn is simply temporary or the luxury e-commerce model itself is broken.
Rufus, as the software is known, will help guide users to products that best fit their needs, the company said.