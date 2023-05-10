TikTok Denies US Shopping Platform Launch Delay

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The search giant is debuting an experimental new search experience and will use its shopping vertical as a key testing ground.
A new wave of ChatGPT assistants from companies like Shopify and Kering could transform how we shop online. It’s unclear how well they actually work, so BoF took them for a spin.
Refusing to engage with the technology amid rising concerns it could replace human creativity and displace workers isn’t going to stop it or prepare companies and their employees for the future.
The app, where Adidas releases its most in-demand products, will offer preferred access to select drops through NFTs, a capability enabled by the company’s new three-year partnership with technology provider Tokenproof.