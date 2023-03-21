TikTok Hits 150 Million US Monthly Users, Up From 100 Million in 2020

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Live-streaming from the Times Center, New York on Wednesday 22, March 2023 | 9am New York | 1pm London | 2pm Paris, Milan
The analyst and former partner at venture-capital firms including Andreessen Horowitz talks to BoF about generative AI, web3, Shein and the metaverse.
Apps aren’t easy or cheap to develop, and they’re a better fit for some businesses than others. But when they connect with users, the payoff can be substantial.
What You Will Learn at Our Technology Summit; Final Agenda & Speakers Announced