TikTok Completes Deal for Indonesia’s Top E-Commerce Platform

The company is unveiling giant holograms of Gisele Bündchen and South Korean star Lee Min-ho in London on Wednesday, giving tech-enabled formats like augmented reality and 3D billboards some new company.
Norma Kamali is teaching an AI system to replicate her design style — “downloading my brain,” she calls it — so when the day comes that she steps back from her company, her creative legacy will carry on.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion's technology and e-commerce professionals this month, to help you decode fashion’s commercial and creative landscape.
