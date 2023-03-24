TikTok’s Next Stop Is US Courts as CEO Falls Flat

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
At The BoF Professional Summit: An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech, the seasoned luxury executive explained why Gucci believes in the long-term potential of fashion and web3.
BoF welcomed business leaders, technologists and creative innovators to share their insights on the pivotal technologies shaping the fashion industry. Watch on-demand now.
The denim giant says it will experiment with supplementing its human models with AI-generated models later this year.
A digital twin of the supply chain that lets brands optimise their operations, minimise costs and increase speeds might sound like a distant dream, but companies including denim manufacturer Saitex are trying to make it a reality.