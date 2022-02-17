Grazia USA Hires New Editor and Chief Creative Officer After David Thielebeule Exit

Joseph “J.” Errico, who previously served as fashion director at Marie Claire, joins the title, effective immediately. He replaces Thielebeule, who exited the title at the beginning of January after just about one year in the role. Colleen Kratofil, formerly of People, also joined Grazia USA on Jan. 31 as senior style editor.

The newly announced personnel changes come after several employees at Grazia USA were let go as part of what management has called a “restructuring” in early February.

Other executives at Grazia USA include Dylan Howard, the former chief content officer for National Enquirer parent American Media, Inc. (AMI), who now serves as Grazia USA’s chief executive. During his tenure at AMI, Howard played a part in suppressing stories about former President Donald Trump’s affairs and was accused of blackmail by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, according to the New York Times.

After leaving AMI, Howard launched Pantheon Media Group and entered a licensing deal with Mondadori Group, which owns the rights to Grazia in Italy. Grazia USA released its first print edition in September 2021, which had 356 pages (80 of them devoted to advertisers) and three covers.

The next edition of the Grazia USA flagship title will also be 356 pages, to be released in March. As part of its expansion, Grazia has launched smaller titles geared toward local, wealthy communities like The Hamptons and Los Angeles. The company said that six more editions of the magazine are planned for 2022.

