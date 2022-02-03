Kerby Jean-Raymond Departs From Reebok

The Pyer Moss designer will leave his position as global creative director on Mar. 1.

Jean-Raymond began working with Reebok in 2017, first creating a capsule collection for apparel and shoes. In 2019, Reebok brought him on to lead a new creative division within the group, Reebok Studies, where he brought in celebrities and designers to work on special projects. The group hired him in 2020 to lead its creative direction. He will release his final collection for Reebok later in March.

Jean-Raymond joined Reebok while it was still under the ownership of Adidas. Reebok was sold to Authentic Brands Group in August 2021 and has been going through restructuring. as it works on a new brand identity.

Last month, the ABG-led Reebok laid off about 150 employees, according to reports from The Boston Globe.

