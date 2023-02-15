default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Topics

Investment in Next-Gen Materials Halved in 2022

Mycoworks' proprietary Reishi material, created form mycelium.
Companies including mycelium 'leather'-maker Mycoworks attracted new funding last year. (Jesse Green)
By

Start-ups developing new materials like mushroom and lab-grown leather raised $457 million in 2022, down from $980 million in 2021, according to a report published Wednesday by think tank Material Innovation Initiative.

The slow-down reflects a more challenging market in 2022, following an unprecedented spike in investment in the sector a year earlier.

On the other hand, the number of companies focused exclusively on developing next-gen materials has grown to 102, more than tripling in the last 10 years, the report found.

This year is expected to bring more focus on the environmental performance of new materials as brands and investors look to scale up offering that can help them tackle sustainability challenges.

Learn more:

The Truth About ‘Vegan Leather’

Leather alternatives have been boosted as eco-innovation and dismissed as mere plastic, but the truth is more complicated than that and demands clearer marketing to avoid misleading consumers.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Topics

How Vivienne Tam Is Mixing Fashion, Culture and Web3

The veteran designer and pioneer of “China chic” took popular NFT images from Bored Ape Yacht Club and Cryptopunks and laced and embroidered them onto her garments for her brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Gucci Sales Fell 15 Percent in Fourth Quarter

Owner Kering’s annual results missed estimates, with fourth-quarter sales falling 7 percent amid troubles in China, a designer transition at Gucci and on-going scandal at Balenciaga.

How Lab-Grown Diamonds Went Mainstream

Synthetic stones now make up 10 percent of the diamond market, highlighting the ways in which new materials are rewriting the rules of what is considered luxury.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech