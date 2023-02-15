Investment in Next-Gen Materials Halved in 2022

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The veteran designer and pioneer of “China chic” took popular NFT images from Bored Ape Yacht Club and Cryptopunks and laced and embroidered them onto her garments for her brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection.
Owner Kering’s annual results missed estimates, with fourth-quarter sales falling 7 percent amid troubles in China, a designer transition at Gucci and on-going scandal at Balenciaga.
Synthetic stones now make up 10 percent of the diamond market, highlighting the ways in which new materials are rewriting the rules of what is considered luxury.
The Mother of Pearl designer talks about how she quit the fashion system to build a sustainable luxury label, the subject of a documentary that premieres at the start of London Fashion Week on Thursday.