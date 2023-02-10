Richemont Bolsters Sustainability Expertise In its Top Ranks

The Swiss luxury group has promoted its chief sustainability officer and plans to add to its board a car-industry veteran who worked on the shift to electric vehicles.

Bérangère Ruchat, who joined Richemont last year as the company’s first chief sustainability officer, will now join the group’s senior executive committee. Her promotion will ensure sustainability objectives are fully embedded in the group’s strategic and operational decisions, Richemont chairman Johann Rupert said in a statement Friday.

The company has also nominated Bram Schot, a Dutch executive with more than 30 years experience in the luxury automotive sector, to its board of directors. Schot initiated the transition to electric vehicles at Audi, gaining a strong understanding of the challenges associated with transitioning established businesses in line with sustainability goals. Schot’s appointment is subject to shareholder approval.

