Richemont Bolsters Sustainability Expertise In its Top Ranks

Burberry is the latest fashion house to declare that serifs are back in style. But is it a return to heritage-driven style, or just another form of blanding?
Deep roots in fashion and music have helped the self-described film director stage powerful experiences from Abba Voyage to Kim Jones’ recent shows for Dior Men and Fendi Couture.
The social media-fuelled challenge is an effort to double down on the brand’s sustainability push.
Sales growth may be slowing for American luxury groups Capri, Tapestry and Ralph Lauren, but some have demonstrated that a healthy bottom line makes up for stagnating revenue.