default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Topics

Richemont Bolsters Sustainability Expertise In its Top Ranks

Richemont headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.
Richemont headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. ( Richemont)
By

The Swiss luxury group has promoted its chief sustainability officer and plans to add to its board a car-industry veteran who worked on the shift to electric vehicles.

Bérangère Ruchat, who joined Richemont last year as the company’s first chief sustainability officer, will now join the group’s senior executive committee. Her promotion will ensure sustainability objectives are fully embedded in the group’s strategic and operational decisions, Richemont chairman Johann Rupert said in a statement Friday.

The company has also nominated Bram Schot, a Dutch executive with more than 30 years experience in the luxury automotive sector, to its board of directors. Schot initiated the transition to electric vehicles at Audi, gaining a strong understanding of the challenges associated with transitioning established businesses in line with sustainability goals. Schot’s appointment is subject to shareholder approval.

Learn more:

How Do Fashion’s Biggest Luxury Players Stack Up on Sustainability?

Kering and Burberry topped the luxury ranking in 2022’s BoF Sustainability Index, while Prada, Capri, Richemont and Tapestry lagged.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Topics

The End of Blanding

Burberry is the latest fashion house to declare that serifs are back in style. But is it a return to heritage-driven style, or just another form of blanding?

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech