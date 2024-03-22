Claude Montana: Triumph, Tragedy and Cancellation

The Business of Fashion
The designer, who died on Sunday, was an icon of a golden age in fashion.
The brand is being accused of unlawful ‘tying’ for allegedly requiring shoppers to buy ancillary items from other product categories before they were allowed to purchase the brand’s sought-after Birkin bags.
Kering’s first-quarter revenues will likely decline by 10 percent on a comparable basis, the Paris-based luxury group flagged on Tuesday.
The lacklustre month follows a 19 percent year-on-year drop in January, the bank’s analysts said. LVMH, Brunello Cucinelli and Ferragamo are among the companies most exposed to a US slowdown.
Jean-Jacques Guevel’s departure follows the exit of the brand’s marketing chief Txampi Diz last week.