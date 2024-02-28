Lucien Pagès, the PR Prince of Paris

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
DH-PR founder Daisy Hoppen, who is celebrating 10 years in business this year, built an agency that represents some of the most interesting creatives on the London Fashion Week calendar. Now, she’s evolving the business as she navigates a more challenging and competitive PR landscape.
With the news that The Independents is adding another firm, Ctzar, to its roster, BoF breaks down the factors driving consolidation in the space, and what it means for the industry.
The events production company known for staging some of fashion’s most impactful shows generated more than $100 million in 2019. The deal is a bet on the return of big physical fashion events, albeit with a digital dimension.
Tim Blanks is Editor-at-Large at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers designers, fashion weeks and fashion’s creative class.
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
A Coach restaurant and coffee shop will open on March 4 next to one of the brand’s stores in the Indonesian capital.
The luxury giant is adjusting to a shifting media landscape that has made traditional advertising channels less effective but also opened up opportunities to tell niche stories on streaming platforms.
This month, BoF Careers provides essential sector insights to help PR & communications professionals decode fashion’s creative landscape.
After Salomon and E.l.f. experienced big bumps from the big game last year, brands of every stripe are looking to create their own moment as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.