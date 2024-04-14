Remembering Roberto Cavalli, ‘King of Bling’

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
This week, designers, collectors and major fashion brands will flock to Milan’s design fair. Also, LVMH reports first-quarter sales.
The Italian designer, best known for vibrant animal prints and sand-blasted denim, was 83.
Louis Vuitton marketing chief Stefano Cantino is joining the Kering flagship as it attempts to reignite growth under CEO Jean-François Palus and creative director Sabato de Sarno.
Watch revenues at the French leather goods powerhouse have surged since the launch of its H08 sports range in 2021. Now Hermès is hoping to keep up the momentum with a mechanical sports watch aimed at women called Cut.