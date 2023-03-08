Op Ed | Does Anyone Care Who Designs J.Crew? The Answer Is Complicated

The Business of Fashion
With its new menswear collection under creative director Brendon Babenzien, the retailer has its best shot in years at returning to the fashion zeitgeist.
More than a design update, the American brand needs a clear set of values to make its preppy basics stand apart from competitors much like the values Babenzien has brought to his label Noah, argues Jonathan D. Cohen.
The struggling specialty retailer is close to being a lost cause. Here's what should be done to try to save it.
Brands, retailers and investors are betting on trail running, the fast-growing endurance sport, to become activewear’s next big category.
Buoyed by recent collaborations with classic American brands, the cult menswear label is finding new audiences and setting sail beyond its home turf.
New CEO Bjorn Gulden will face questions about the doomed collaboration when the company reports earnings this week. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming days.
The first Fenty x Puma tie-up wrote the textbook for successful celebrity-brand collaborations. The pair will have to work harder to get the same reception in a market that’s now saturated with sneaker launches, and where elegance is elbowing out streetwear on the runway.