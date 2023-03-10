Op-Ed | Demna’s Right, Fashion Entertainment Is a Problem

The Business of Fashion
Disconnecting from fashion’s hype cycle is the most effective way to both curb the industry’s environmental impact and develop a better relationship with our clothes, writes Alec Leach.
The Oscar-nominated actress spoke with BoF about how her re-worn and reworked awards show looks push back against the churn of the modern fashion industry.
A Coruna, Spain is the unlikely headquarters of the world’s biggest fast-fashion retailer, but also where a host of small boutiques pitch themselves as the antidote to constant growth and newness.
A group of 20 garment-worker unions and two labour-rights groups have filed a complaint alleging the sportswear giant’s treatment of workers and unpaid wages violate OECD guidelines for responsible business conduct.
A Reuters investigation found some shoes meant for recycling in Singapore ended up in shops in Indonesia, where it is illegal to import second-hand clothing.