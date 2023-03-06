Reputational Rehab for Balenciaga

The Business of Fashion
Creative director Demna is attempting to establish a new direction for the Kering-owned brand in the wake of scandal. The promise of a major reset has helped the house reassert its status as a hot ticket at Paris Fashion Week.
Late Friday, the brand issued further apologies and abandoned its plan to sue a production company amid continued outrage in response to its recent holiday campaign.
From a couture revival to winning the Met Gala, the Kering-owned brand is white-hot. Ahead of its buzzed-about Paris Fashion Week show Saturday, CEO Cedric Charbit speaks to BoF about the strategy behind ‘new era’ Balenciaga and his plan for pushing sales to the next level.
Tim Blanks and Imran Amed discuss the highlights of the Autumn/Winter 2023 collections, including Daniel Lee’s debut at Burberry, a transitional show at Gucci and Balenciaga’s first brand statement in the wake of the advertising scandal.
Hollywood has always been close to the designer’s heart, so it was pure kismet that Donatella showed her latest collection in Los Angeles three days before the Oscars.
BoF’s editors pick the top ten shows of the Autumn/Winter 2023 season.
In an age of clickbait fashion, it was acts of reduction that, paradoxically, stood out most, reports Angelo Flaccavento.