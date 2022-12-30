The BoF Podcast | Ukraine: How Creativity is Breaking Through the Darkness

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Since the war broke out in Ukraine, creativity has proved to be a source of resilience for Ukrainians.
This week on The BoF Podcast, Julie Pelipas, the former fashion director of Vogue Ukraine and founder of Bettter Upcycling System and Olya Kuryshchuk, founder and editor-in-chief of editorial platform 1 Granary share poweful stories of culture, community and human kindness amid the destruction.
“We live a double life at the moment,” Kuryshchuk said at BoF VOICES 2022. “We’re here in this beautiful place today… but at the same time, literally right now, most of my brothers, our families, our childhood friends, they don’t have electricity, water, heating, internet, phone connection.”
