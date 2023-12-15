The BoF Podcast | Ashley Graham on Breaking Fashion Industry Barriers

The author has shared a Podcast. You will need to accept and consent to the use of cookies and similar technologies by our third-party partners (including: YouTube, Instagram or Twitter), in order to view embedded content in this article and others you may visit in future. Accept

Subscribe to the BoF Podcast here.

Background:

After she was scouted in a modelling competition in Lincoln, Nebraska at the age of 12, Ashley Graham went on to break barriers in the fashion industry by becoming the first plus-size model to appear on the covers of both Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue and American Vogue.

“It started shifting the minds of agents, casting directors, art directors, editors to say, ‘Oh, this is where we’re going. The zeitgeist is turning, and it’s not just about what has been deemed beautiful for so long. Maybe we should think about what else is out there,’” she says.

This week on The BoF Podcast, BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed sits down with Graham to learn how she became the most recognisable face of a global cultural movement and understand the personal philosophies that have guided her along the way.

Key Insights:

Raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, Ashley Graham’s career began when she was scouted at a local mall at the age of 12. Though she hadn’t seen her body type represented in media before, her upbringing equipped her with the self-confidence to pursue the path. “Because I had come from a very confident home, I was able to look at my body in the mirror and be okay with it,” she says.

Graham’s breakthrough moment came in 2016, when she landed the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue. A year later, Vogue came calling. “Vogue saw that there was an opportunity for monetising a size as well as different races and ages… the impact was so great for other plus-size models,” she recalls.

Despite her success, Graham recognises that fashion still has a long way to go when it comes to representation, particularly when it comes to the clothes themselves. “There are so many designers that don’t know how to cut around a breast, a hip or a butt because they just have not understood what that actually means,” she says.

When it comes to discovering your own confidence, Graham believes its internal validation that matters most. “If more people went inward instead of searching out for everything and really leaned into prayer, meditation, quietness, then they would have more enlightenment and confidence.”

Additional Resources: