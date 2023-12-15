The BoF Podcast | Ashley Graham on Breaking Fashion Industry Barriers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
François-Henry Bennahmias faced down doubters as he leveraged popular culture to transform Audemars Piguet’s business. Ahead of his departure from the now-$2.6 billion brand next week, Bennahmias revisits his triumphs and setbacks, and hints at his start-up ambitions.
The Russian designer has teamed up with rapper Kanye West to design menswear for Yeezy and inked a deal with a new financial backer to relaunch his Gosha Rubchinskiy label.
Laurent Malecaze, currently chief executive of British menswear label Dunhill, will replace Riccardo Bellini, who is set to exit Chloé at the end of the year.
With travel expected to soon surpass pre-pandemic levels, The State of Fashion 2024 unpacks how brands and retailers are adapting to strategies to connect with vacation-focused consumers.