The BoF Podcast: Daniel Roseberry on the Schiaparelli Challenge

LONDON, United Kingdom — Daniel Roseberry grew up in Texas, far from his current professional home at Elsa Schiaparelli's Place Vendôme headquarters, but he always knew he wanted to work in fashion. "It was always something that I was interested in that no one else around me knew anything about," he told BoF Editor-at-Large Tim Blanks in the latest episode of The BoF Podcast, presented by Worldpay. "It was this idea of fantasy." Appointed as Schiaparelli's artistic director last year, Roseberry lifts the lid on his journey as a designer and his approach to honouring, but not replicating, the vision of the maison's founder.

Before Schiaparelli, Roseberry, spent more than 10 years at ready-to-wear label Thom Browne "There's nowhere else I could have worked in New York that could have prepared me for the kind of hours that go into a garment… It was my only job before Schiaparelli in fashion and so that was my first foray into this kind of approach." Despite having over a decade worth of experience, nothing could have prepared him for the challenges of being that "person that has to step out at the end of the show and wave." Roseberry often wondered when his time would come and the journey has been a learning process. "I thought I knew what it was like to maintain a vision throughout the entire creative process… when there's so many moving parts… that is the challenge… and it's something that I'm getting better at."

When it comes to adding his stamp and reinventing the maison, Roseberry tries to "honour... and embody [Elsa Schiaparelli's] ethos." The maison shuttered in 1954 and only reopened six years ago. Roseberry is the third artistic director to take its helm. "Trying to replicate what [Schiaparelli] did, which also seemed to be so effortless and such a product of the time and place in which she lived, would be a very arrogant disaster," he said.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the industry all but came to a halt and brands had to find ways to pivot to keep their heads above water. For Roseberry "fashion shows don't have to be relevant right now. There's so many other things that are more important and I wish that fashion people could allow themselves to sit with that discomfort." When asked about the future of fashion, Roseberry, like many during this crisis, is unsure but believes that is ok. "Fashion is so obsessed with predicting itself and I think it's because deep down we know how… not essential we are [right now]… and I think there is an insecurity there."

