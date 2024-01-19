The BoF Podcast | Matthieu Blazy’s Creative Alchemy at Bottega Veneta

The Business of Fashion
Tim Blanks is Editor-at-Large at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers designers, fashion weeks and fashion’s creative class.
The designer has made deft experimentation with colour a hallmark of his aesthetic at the Roman house. Previously known for its signature red, Valentino has expanded its palette under Piccioli — from blistering magenta to dusty electric blues — turning the use of colour into a powerful brand signifier in the process.
The former Louis Vuitton CEO will become chief executive and chairman of the unit that houses Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Pucci and Kenzo, effective February 1.
Sales rose 8 percent year-on-year for the three months ending December 2023 to €5.6 billion, beating analyst expectations.
With new product categories and retail experiences, the Belgian designer has recast himself as a fashion storyteller. Ahead of his Paris men’s show, Van Noten discusses the past, present and future of the Dries Van Noten brand with Laurence Benaïm.