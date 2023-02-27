Bottega Veneta’s Everything, Everywhere Essence Strikes Fashion Gold

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
One house is in transition, the other is in a process of consolidation, but Gucci and Jil Sander both offered wonderful surprises, writes Tim Blanks.
The latest collection from Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons was an emotional elevation of the everyday, writes Tim Blanks.
The week of shows that ended on Sunday was an exercise in multiplicity, strictness and seduction, writes Angelo Flaccavento.
The intimacy of a maestro, the grand gestures of the new kids on the block…they’re all making movies in their minds, writes Tim Blanks.
