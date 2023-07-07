default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

The BoF Podcast | Samuel Ross on Fostering Inclusion in Creative Industries

British fashion designer Samuel Ross opens up to BoF editor-in-chief Imran Amed about his work to foster more diversity in fashion.
Imran Amed and Samuel Ross.
Imran Amed and Samuel Ross at The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. (WPP/Charlie Reynolds)
By
The author has shared a Podcast.You will need to accept and consent to the use of cookies and similar technologies by our third-party partners (including: YouTube, Instagram or Twitter), in order to view embedded content in this article and others you may visit in future.

Subscribe to the BoF Podcast here.

Background:

Creative industries still have a long way to go before they become truly inclusive, according to Samuel Ross, designer and founder of London-based fashion label A-Cold-Wall and industrial and product design studio SR_A.

“There’s not enough diversity in the sector for high achievers who should be there,” he said to BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed on stage at WPP Stream, during the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

This week on The BoF Podcast, Amed and Ross explore the designer’s creative processes, his approach to engaging younger customers as well as his mission to build a more inclusive creative sector.

Key Insights:

  • As a multi-disciplinary artist, working in fields ranging from architecture to furniture design, Ross takes a “democratic approach” to his work. “I try not to operate across a hierarchy when it comes to creativity. I care as much about the texture of a raw cut glass as… I do about the reverence of a chapel,” he says.
  • He also leans into technology — be it through gaming or augmented reality — to create experiences that resonate with younger consumers. “We’re using [digital] play as a handshake with the audience base to get onto those channels and to build a new relationship through product and add new characteristics to product,” explains Ross.
  • Social media also enables Ross to forge an organic connection with his community of followers. When the designer posted about A-Cold-Wall’s most recent Nike collaboration on Instagram, for example, it garnered more than 24,000 likes in 17 hours. “It’s really about driving the founder-consumer connection where possible,” said Ross.
  • It was after sharing his thoughts on the fashion industry’s inclusivity shortcomings on social media that Ross decided to be more proactive about enabling change in the industry by creating concrete opportunities for people traditionally excluded from the industry through the Samuel Ross Black British Artist Grant Programme, which provides funding and mentorship to young designers, artists and other creatives. “I had to look in the mirror and say, ‘Well, what am I actually going to do about this?’ he says.

Additional Resources:

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

How Global Luxury Travel Trends Will Impact Fashion

From consumers replacing bucket lists with revenge buying to remote-working blending with travel itineraries to create a “bleisure” travel culture, Marriott International’s president of luxury Tina Edmundson tells BoF how post-pandemic travel trends are changing the opportunity for luxury.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings