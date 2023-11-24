The BoF Podcast | Gabriella Karefa-Johnson on Building a Better Fashion Industry

The Business of Fashion
Condé Nast Britain's chief business officer will join Google UK as managing director of technology.
Bryan Goldberg’s rollup firm has struggled to turn its portfolio of well-known, if faded properties into a viable business amid sweeping changes in the online media economy. Now, BDG is going after wealthier readers, starting with a revival of Nylon’s print edition.
Karlie Kloss, the model turned investor and entrepreneur, is acquiring the British fashion and culture publication i-D Magazine.
The established New York-based event photography, videography and social media agency explores its next phase of growth, informed by a rapidly shifting market and new opportunities from across its client roster.