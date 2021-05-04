Rethinking Fashion’s Approach to the Plus-Size Market

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.
The market for plus-size fashion is worth nearly $30 billion in the US alone. But while brands are upping marketing rhetoric and imagery to include a wider range of body types, many companies are still failing to serve the plus-size consumer.
In the latest episode of The BoF Podcast, chief correspondent Lauren Sherman speaks with Marie Denee, creator and editor-in-chief of The Curvy Fashionista, Alexandra Waldman, co-founder and creative director of Universal Standard and BoF’s senior editorial associate Alexandra Mondalek about the right way to do plus-size fashion.
Related Articles:
What Fashion Can’t Seem to Get Right About the Plus-Size Market
Unravelling the Plus-Size Problem
How to Make Your Brand Size-Inclusive
Join BoF Professional for the analysis and advice you need. Get 30 days for just $1 or explore group subscriptions for your business.