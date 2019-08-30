The BoF Podcast: Retail Prophet Doug Stephens on the Most Important Store Metric

The Business of Fashion
In a world where brands are at once battling crowded digital space and growing their online presence, what is the purpose of brick-and-mortar stores? And what does “success” look like?
For retail futurist Doug Stephens, the answer lies not in the old-school favourite of comparable same-store sales (the revenue generated in a retail location relative to the revenue generated in the same place in a previous, similar accounting period) but in measuring a store's media value. A brick-and-mortar store is a media channel in its own right, where retailers can make the most of visitors' time and attention with immersive, engaging experiences that promote a brand story.
From the agora of Ancient Greece to Facebook, a communication platform is only powerful if it’s where masses of people flock. “Digital is the new campfire that we all gather around,” Stephens said.
However, online platforms aren’t the end-all solution. The digital content space has become overcrowded and full of noise, with digital advertising offering diminishing returns and meaningful impressions becoming harder to gauge.
At the same time, there is a disconnect between the evolving landscape of digital marketing and e-commerce and the stagnation of brick-and-mortar retail models. "Most of the retail that we see around us today is the product of a pre-internet world," Stephens said.
