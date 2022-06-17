A Crash Course on The BoF Sustainability Index 2022

The Business of Fashion
According to the United Nations, the world needs to radically slash emissions by 2030 if it’s to have a chance of avoiding climate catastrophe. The fashion industry, one of the world’s biggest polluters, is at a critical point of inflection if it wants to reshape itself in line with global ambitions to curb climate change and establish responsible business practices.
“It’s a really important moment to make a number of changes if we are to meet global climate goals …” said Sarah Kent, BoF’s chief sustainability correspondent. “It’s very important that the industry acts now.”
On the heels of releasing the second, expanded edition of The BoF Sustainability Index — which assesses companies’ progress towards ambitious 2030 goals across categories such as emissions and workers’ rights — Kent and Diana Lee, director of research and analysis at BoF Insights, join Imran Amed, BoF’s founder and editor-in-chief to unpack their findings, answer questions and lay out what needs to happen next.
