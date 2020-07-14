The BoF Podcast: Amber Valletta Says, ‘I Don’t Want to Work in an Industry That Is the Same as Before’

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

LONDON, United Kingdom — "The uncertainty has forced us to get really present... We have an amazing opportunity to restart and to begin again," Amber Valletta told BoF Editor-at-Large Tim Blanks in the latest episode of The BoF Podcast. "It is an incredible opportunity to stop and really figure out where we want to go from here. We can redesign a future."

The American supermodel and actress, who has graced the cover of American Vogue 13 times and starred in various television and film series, including Revenge, Legends and Hitch, shared her thoughts on why the pandemic and political unrest have signalled the need for an equitable supply chain and an overhaul of the fashion calendar to reflect the industry's "new normal."

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus, many garment workers in countries like India and Bangladesh were left destitute as textile factories shuttered and retailers in the West cancelled orders. "Before the designers make this amazing piece, [garment workers] are the people who put in the blood, sweat and tears," Valletta said. "In the 21st century, we should have a supply chain that's fair and equitable."

Effecting change may not be simple but it is definitely required, Valletta said. In order to thrive in a post-pandemic climate, the fashion industry at large needs "to be resilient… which means we have to really stop doing business as normal because normal is archaic now." For Valletta, fashion is about change and innovation: "I don't want to work in an industry that is the same as before," she said.

"Why aren't we slowing down the calendar?" Valletta asked, addressing the industry's incessant output of clothes that has accelerated over the years. "I was blessed to live in the most spectacular time in fashion… the crews were smaller… There was an intimacy and excitement that we don't have today," she said, reflecting on her modelling career. "There was no [social media]... and there was anticipation of the next season… Everything coming at you was a discovery."

Watch and listen to more #BoFLIVE conversations here. To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions, or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.