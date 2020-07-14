The BoF Podcast: Amber Valletta Says, ‘I Don’t Want to Work in an Industry That Is the Same as Before’

The Business of Fashion
LONDON, United Kingdom — "The uncertainty has forced us to get really present... We have an amazing opportunity to restart and to begin again," Amber Valletta told BoF Editor-at-Large Tim Blanks in the latest episode of The BoF Podcast. "It is an incredible opportunity to stop and really figure out where we want to go from here. We can redesign a future."
The American supermodel and actress, who has graced the cover of American Vogue 13 times and starred in various television and film series, including Revenge, Legends and Hitch, shared her thoughts on why the pandemic and political unrest have signalled the need for an equitable supply chain and an overhaul of the fashion calendar to reflect the industry's "new normal."
