The Debrief | What Happened With Fashion and NFTs?

For fashion, one of the most alluring prospects for NFTs is how they could help brands collect royalties — forever — on secondary sales of physical goods. Though the mechanics of doing so are not ironed out yet, brands could ideally code NFTs tied to physical products with smart contracts triggered by certain conditions and benefit every time an item is sold, not just at the initial sale. But, technical loopholes used to circumvent loyalties and finicky marketplaces leave brands and creators without ways to enforce rules.
“One of the big principles of Web3 is these royalties are the idea that it’s a creator-led economy, it wouldn’t necessarily be controlled by a big centralised organisation… Except that’s not really playing out,” said BoF technology correspondent Marc Bain.