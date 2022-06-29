The Debrief: Eva Chen on Meta’s Virtual Fashion Experiment

The Business of Fashion
Background:
Social-media company Meta has launched a virtual clothing store, and Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne are the first major designers to create looks fit for avatars in Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse. The designs, available for use on Instagram, Facebook and Messenger, include a Balenciaga motorcycle suit, Prada shorts and one of Thom Browne’s signature grey suits. The move marks Meta’s formal entry into the virtual high-fashion business after Zuckerberg declared his ambitions to build the metaverse in late 2021.
“As a fashion person, it took me a little while to grasp exactly what [Zuckerberg’s vision for the metaverse] meant … People want as many ways as possible to express themselves via their avatars in the metaverse,” said Eva Chen, Meta’s vice president of fashion and shopping partnerships.
Key Insights:
