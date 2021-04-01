default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Global Markets

The Green Global Age of the Information Revolution

As resources are depleting and the world experiences irreversible climate change, consultant Carlota Perez urges the need for a radical restructure of society.
Carlota Perez.
Carlota Perez.
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

The world has seen several technological revolutions, but Carlota Perez, scholar and consultant to several Latin American governments and multilateral organisations, said she believes that it is time for another at BoF VOICES 2020. To avoid catastrophic climate change Perez said we must ensure we conserve our environment by avoiding wasteful behaviour and consumption. This lifestyle change will create social pressure and the ultimate movement towards a green global age so we do not exhaust our environment and make permanent substantial changes.

“It’s up to you to reinvent what we understand by fashion… and it’s up to you to rethink, reinvent, redesign,” Perez explains. “Sustainability is not enough.”

Related Articles:

Measuring Fashion’s Sustainability Gap

Sustainability: What Brands Are Prioritising in 2021

To participate in #BoFLive, BoF’s digital events series offering insight, advice and inspiration, visit our calendar where you can find details of upcoming digital events.

In This Article
Topics
Series

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022