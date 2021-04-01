The Green Global Age of the Information Revolution

The world has seen several technological revolutions, but Carlota Perez, scholar and consultant to several Latin American governments and multilateral organisations, said she believes that it is time for another at BoF VOICES 2020. To avoid catastrophic climate change Perez said we must ensure we conserve our environment by avoiding wasteful behaviour and consumption. This lifestyle change will create social pressure and the ultimate movement towards a green global age so we do not exhaust our environment and make permanent substantial changes.

“It’s up to you to reinvent what we understand by fashion… and it’s up to you to rethink, reinvent, redesign,” Perez explains. “Sustainability is not enough.”

