default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Retail

The Future of Buying

As the pandemic has remodelled the retail landscape, buyers have found different ways to operate in the digital-focused era while utilising data to look beyond just demographics and sizing to focus on consumer experiences within social media to retail spaces.
Buying.
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

For the latest in our #BoFLIVE series, Telsha Anderson, founder, T.A. and Sam Lobban, SVP designer and new concepts, Nordstrom join BoF’s chief correspondent Lauren Sherman and senior correspondent Chantal Fernandez to discuss the role of buyers today and how retailers are utilising data to understand consumer needs and foster communities.

“The part that data has played over the years has definitely morphed,” said Lobban. “Being able to aggregate lots and lots of different data points from a really wide set of ideas and proof points, that’s what has really changed.”

Related Articles:

The Future of Buying

How to Work With Buyers Right Now

To participate in #BoFLive, BoF’s digital events series offering insight, advice and inspiration, visit our calendar where you can find details of upcoming digital events.

In This Article
Topics
Series

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022