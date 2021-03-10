The Future of Buying

For the latest in our #BoFLIVE series, Telsha Anderson, founder, T.A. and Sam Lobban, SVP designer and new concepts, Nordstrom join BoF’s chief correspondent Lauren Sherman and senior correspondent Chantal Fernandez to discuss the role of buyers today and how retailers are utilising data to understand consumer needs and foster communities.

“The part that data has played over the years has definitely morphed,” said Lobban. “Being able to aggregate lots and lots of different data points from a really wide set of ideas and proof points, that’s what has really changed.”

