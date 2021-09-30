How to Create Loyalty With Customers Through Gamification

This #BoFLIVE event was based on the ‘How Brands Get Customers Addicted to Shopping’ case study. Click here to read our full analysis.

Fashion brands are making a game out of loyalty programmes. Once limited to straightforward cashback schemes, brands today are evolving their programmes to appeal to young consumers who grew up on sharing on social media and shopping online. Shein gives shoppers points for logging into their accounts, uploading reviews, watching livestreams and participating in outfit challenges; PacSun rewards shoppers for opening its emails; beauty brand Blume and athleisure line Girlfriend Collective offer points in exchange for following their social media accounts.

On the latest #BoFLIVE event, moderator Alexandra Mondalek, senior editorial associate at BoF is joined by Ranu Coleman, chief marketing officer of clothing brand Blush Mark, Taran Ghatrora, co-founder and chief executive of Blume and BoF correspondent Chavie Lieber, who wrote a feature on the gamification of shopping, to discuss how brands can create real, long term loyalty among Gen-Z consumers — who are both constantly inundated with notifications and expect return from they brands they interact with.

“Today when brands are trying to figure out how to be the email [Gen-Z] opens, the app that they download, and so on,” said Lieber. “There needs to be an incentive there, a reason for the customer to be engaging with them.”

