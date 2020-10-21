BoFLIVE: The Future of Fashion’s Supply Chain

The Business of Fashion
NEW YORK, United States — For the latest in our series of #BoFLIVE events, BoF’s News and Features Editor Brian Baskin was joined by Executive Editor Lauren Sherman and Senior Correspondent Sarah Kent for a virtual panel discussion reflecting on how the coronavirus pandemic exposed the vulnerabilities in fashion’s supply chain.
Diversifying Supply Chains: Sourcing materials that were previously easy to acquire became more complicated this year, as manufacturers across the globe shutdown operations in response to the pandemic. "People are looking to [diversify their sources] and if they're not they should be because what's happening at the moment is… hitting the supply chain in weird and unpredictable ways," said Sherman.
Creating Partnerships: The fallout from the pandemic could also signal a change in relationship between brands and suppliers. "I think it really is [about] building up that depth of relationship... so if you're a small brand and you're working with a manufacturer, you both rise together and as one of you grows the other one can also grow," said Kent.
Geographic Shifts: The pandemic has seen no easing in tensions between the US and China, which had already led some brands to reconsider where they source. Meanwhile, there's been a resurgence in interest in near-shoring to regions like Eastern Europe and Central America, which are closer to consumers in the US and Western Europe.
