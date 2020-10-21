default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Sustainability

#BoFLIVE: The Future of Fashion’s Supply Chain

How are brands and manufacturers building supply chain resilience in response to the pandemic?
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

NEW YORK, United States — For the latest in our series of #BoFLIVE events, BoF’s News and Features Editor Brian Baskin was joined by Executive Editor Lauren Sherman and Senior Correspondent Sarah Kent for a virtual panel discussion reflecting on how the coronavirus pandemic exposed the vulnerabilities in fashion’s supply chain.

Even as factories resumed operations, new challenges have arisen, putting fresh momentum behind efforts to create a more resilient and efficient sourcing model:

Diversifying Supply Chains: Sourcing materials that were previously easy to acquire became more complicated this year, as manufacturers across the globe shutdown operations in response to the pandemic. "People are looking to [diversify their sources] and if they're not they should be because what's happening at the moment is… hitting the supply chain in weird and unpredictable ways," said Sherman.

Creating Partnerships: The fallout from the pandemic could also signal a change in relationship between brands and suppliers. "I think it really is [about] building up that depth of relationship... so if you're a small brand and you're working with a manufacturer, you both rise together and as one of you grows the other one can also grow," said Kent.

Geographic Shifts: The pandemic has seen no easing in tensions between the US and China, which had already led some brands to reconsider where they source. Meanwhile, there's been a resurgence in interest in near-shoring to regions like Eastern Europe and Central America, which are closer to consumers in the US and Western Europe.

Building Resilience and Value in Fashion's Supply Chain.

To participate in #BoFLive, BoF's digital events series offering insight, advice and inspiration, visit our calendar where you can find details of upcoming digital events.

Image source: SupplyCompass.

In This Article
Topics
Series
Location
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022