default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Sustainability

Can a Materials Revolution Make Fashion More Sustainable?

A panel of experts discuss how the industry change materials to lessen environmental impact following BoF’s case study “Fashion’s Race for New Materials.”
Can a Materials Revolution Make Fashion More Sustainable?
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

This #BoFLIVE event was based on the ‘Fashion’s Race for New Materials,’ case study. Click here to read our full analysis.

In a bid to bake sustainability into their business models, brands are placing bets on a variety of promising new materials, such as mushroom-based leather, recycled textiles and regeneratively-farmed cotton. Even Hermès, a luxury brand steeped in heritage and traditional craftsmanship, began experimenting with Californian mushroom-materials start-up MycoWorks in 2021, a signal of coming mainstream change in the industry.

Change is sorely needed: Copenhagen-based sustainability advocacy group The Global Fashion Agenda and consultancy McKinsey & Company say the fashion industry contributes roughly 4 percent of total global greenhouse gas emissions, and that raw material production alone accounts for 38 percent of the fashion industry’s total emissions.

“If we can really seize on creating materials with a better environmental impact, a smaller footprint, and scale them and adopt them in a way that really moves the needle for the industry, the potential for a better impact is huge,” said BoF’s Rachel Deeley.

On the heels of her recent case study “Fashion’s Race for New Materials,” Deeley sat down with BoF’s London editor Sarah Kent and a panel of experts, including Elaine Siu, chief innovation officer at the Materials Innovation Initiative; Tanyaradzwa Sahanga, product creation, sustainability and commerce consultant; and Claire Bergkamp, chief operating officer at nonprofit Textile Exchange to discuss the need for swift progress in the industry and barriers to widespread adoption.

To participate in #BoFLive, BoF’s digital events series offering insight, advice and inspiration, visit our calendar where you can find details of upcoming digital events.

In This Article
Topics
Series
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022