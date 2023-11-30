The Business of Beauty Haul of Fame: Vacation Brings Back Orange Gelée

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
From makeup bags that double as clutches to pre-tax health savings, brands and retailers are leaning into consumer demand for more affordable prices.
Despite being known for their body positivity, young people are buying into anti-ageing products and procedures more than ever and earlier than ever. How will they grow old?
Holiday beauty ads are already inescapable, and so is one clever phrase: “It’s giving.”
Once seen as a last-minute impulse purchase, bite-sized products are becoming a main attraction for prestige brands and retailers looking to widen their customer base.