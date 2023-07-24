Are Condoms Ready for the DTC Treatment?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
An array of emerging brands are attempting to glamourise and destigmatise everything from periods to hot flashes.
The segment is meant to be beauty’s next holy grail, but nailing the experience hasn’t been easy.
The Modernization of Cosmetics Regulations Act (MoCRA) transforms the US cosmetics landscape from a self-governing body to a federally regulated industry. And with the first deadline just months away, brands need to take heed of new FDA guidelines.
What do Poolside FM and Isamaya Beauty have in common? Their founders have created brands with unique yet relatable identities.
The former Disney star’s brand has seen increasing popularity thanks to social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.
Filters take centre stage on BeautyTok this week, namely the Age, Barbie and Celebrity Makeup Brands filters.