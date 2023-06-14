What Happens When the Menstrual Cycle Meets the Beauty Aisle

The Business of Fashion
The segment is meant to be beauty’s next holy grail, but nailing the experience hasn’t been easy.
The State of Fashion: Beauty finds that brands have a growing opportunity to tap into emerging wellness subcategories — from sleep to sexual intimacy to ingestible beauty — by upgrading existing products or expanding portfolios, provided they do so with credibility and authenticity.
The State of Fashion: Beauty explores why outsized influence of today’s teens and twentysomethings over consumer industries mean beauty brands face a fast-changing challenge to adapt their businesses — from marketing to pricing strategies — to remain attractive to this hugely discerning cohort.
At the inaugural The Business of Beauty Global Forum in Napa Valley, BoF sat down with Unilever Prestige CEO Vasiliki Petrou to discover why she believes new media channels, more immersive content and a laser focus on customer experience are critical to unlocking future growth in the beauty industry.
Gen-Z sports stars like Angel Reese and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have become unlikely ambassadors for cosmetics brands, connecting them to underserved communities. Some are even bypassing partnerships to launch beauty ventures of their own.
At The Business of Beauty Global Forum 2023, Pamela Anderson shared her perspectives on how the definition of beauty — and the beauty business — is changing with Moj Mahdara.