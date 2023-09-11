The Beauty Brands Driving Explosive Sales Growth From TikTok Videos

The Business of Fashion
Higher-end fashion labels have become more prolific on the short-form video app in 2023. BoF unpacks how brands are growing buzz on TikTok.
The app, known for tutorials, hacks, dupes and drama, has become a major beauty destination. Thinking big picture and focusing on education can help brands keep up with a rapid trend cycle.
Despite TikTok’s booming popularity and lower cost compared to Instagram, brands and experts say the return on ad spend doesn’t yet match more-established platforms, though that doesn’t mean brands can ignore it either.
Malique Morris is Direct-to-Consumer Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and covers digital-native brands and shifts in the online shopping industry.
E.l.f.’s $355 million acquisition of Naturium doesn’t change the fact that most influencer, actor and musician-fronted brands need to radically rethink their approach.
The luxury group is looking to boost its in-house expertise — a move that could spell trouble for the likes of Coty and Interparfumes, which currently manufactures many of Richemont’s brand fragrances.
The biofuels-turned-beauty company saw consumer brand net sales fall from $175.5 million in 2022 to $59 million as of June 2023.
The London-based retailer known for its mock Tudor facade has big ambitions for the beauty category with its new LBTY label. First up: a line of high-end fragrances inspired by the retailer’s renowned prints.