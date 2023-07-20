Beauty TikTok’s Latest Obsessions: Filters Prove Their Relevance

Filters take centre stage on BeautyTok this week, namely the Aged, Barbie and Celebrity Makeup Brands filters.

TikTok’s Time Machine

The platform’s Aged filter has users contemplating their mortality, as it gives people a sneak peek of what they will look like as they grow older. TikTok dermatologists have given the effect their stamp of approval, claiming the filter accurately depicts the ageing process. Even Kylie Jenner, who recently reconnected with her ex-friend Jordyn Woods, couldn’t avoid getting a look at her future.

The author has shared a TikTok. You will need to accept and consent to the use of cookies and similar technologies by our third-party partners (including: YouTube, Instagram or Twitter), in order to view embedded content in this article and others you may visit in future. Accept

There’s No Stopping Celebrity Brand Fever

Beauty influencers have been using TikTok’s Celebrity Makeup Brands filter to choose products from Rare Beauty, One/Size by Patrick Starrr, Fenty and more to build their makeup looks.

Hi Barbie!

In anticipation of the summer’s most talked-about movie, beauty influencers have been using the Barbie makeup effect to recreate the Mattel doll’s makeup.