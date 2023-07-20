Beauty TikTok’s Latest Obsessions: Filters Prove Their Relevance

The Business of Fashion
On its first day of trading, Oddity shares jumped 40 percent, giving the parent company of Il Makiage a $2.73 billion valuation.
With luxury names like LVMH and Kering revving up their beauty businesses, pure play competitors need to safeguard their most prized possessions: their people.
Il Makiage owner Oddity Tech’s stock-market debut could be the start of a wave of fashion and beauty listings. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
While the beauty conglomerate is in the midst of restructuring its global business, one of its most famous celebrity founders is said to be taking her brand back.