Beauty Tiktok’s Latest Obsessions: Introducing Katie Fang and Luxury Beauty Strikes Again

For ‘The State of Fashion: Beauty’ founder Ben Gorham breaks down Byredo’s journey to its recent acquisition by luxury group Puig and how indie labels can flourish in a crowded market.
Once associated with the artificial orange hue of 2000s-era celebrities, brands now pitch tanning lotions and oils as skin care products in an effort to shake the stigma around the category and make tanning more inclusive.
Unilever Prestige’s brand portfolio, including Dermalogica, Ren and Tatcha, generated €1.2 billion in revenue in 2022, with ambitions to grow through acquisitions, innovation and digital commerce. BoF meets CEO Vasiliki Petrou to learn her acquisition criteria and how quick decisions, R&D capabilities, a founder mindset and brand-centric strategy are driving the portfolio’s growth.