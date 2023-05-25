default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Beauty Tiktok's Latest Obsessions: Introducing Katie Fang and Luxury Beauty Strikes Again

Catch up on the social platform's newest it influencer and learn about the beauty products that have TikTok divided.
TikTok
Catch up on the social platform’s newest it influencer and learn about the beauty products that have TikTok divided. (BoF Team)
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

Don’t miss out on TikTok’s fast-paced news cycle. Here’s the latest content users can’t stop talking about.

The Rise of Katie Fang

Katie Fang, a 17-year-old high school student, is the latest beauty influencer getting the Alix Earle treatment. Fang has gained 1.9 million followers from her get ready with me (GRWM) videos in which the high school student shares her skin care and makeup routine. Her content is already inspiring purchases, including Glow Recipe’s toner, Rare Beauty’s blush and Dior’s backstage concealer.

Skin Care Dupes

Gen-Z-focussed skin care brand Bubble is the talk of TikTok. Avid fans are comparing its products to Drunk Elephant. But not all TikTok users are in agreement, with some arguing that Bubble’s products don’t measure up to Drunk Elephant and others saying they’re better. Bubble’s skincare products start at $12.

YSL’s TikTok Moment

YSL’s Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Sticks are the latest luxury beauty product to take TikTok by storm. The item retails for $39 and is backed by TikTok it girl Alix Earle.

