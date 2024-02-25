Bobbi Brown on a Lifetime Perfecting the Natural Look

The Business of Fashion
The makeup artist-turned-founder wants to fly solo with her second act: clean makeup range, Jones Road. Can she?
Following the departure of its founder Bobbi Brown, the brand that defined 'no makeup makeup' is undergoing its most extensive refresh since being acquired by Estée Lauder in 1995. The new face of the brand: a rotating cast of influencers and celebrity endorsers like Yara Shahidi.
The beauty label has fallen under administration with plans to cut staff and stores. How did the ultimate purveyor of uber-perfumed creams and fragrances and purpose-driven brand messages, which seem so relevant now, fall so far?
The country superstar is using scent to power her next album.
A new crop of local perfume brands are reclaiming indigenous ingredients and reviving ancient fragrance-making techniques. But will that be enough to entice Indian consumers to swap international luxury perfumes for perfumes made at home?
Remedy Place, a luxury social wellness club, has completely rebranded the spa experience with an eye on the male demographic. This year, the company has an ambitious plan to expand starting with its third and largest 7,400-square-foot club in New York’s SoHo neighbourhood this spring and an upcoming product line that brings self-care into the home.